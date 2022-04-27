  1. Local

172,500 bags of rice distributed to Johor households from today

ISKANDAR PUTERI, April 27 - Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi accompanied by Johor State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani showed 10 kilograms of rice of 172,500 bags to be distributed simultaneously involving every household in 56 Johor State Legislative Assemblies (DUN) at the Launching Ceremony Johor National Rice Assistance Program at Dataran Mahkota today. BERNAMAPIX

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Some 172,500 bags of rice will be distributed beginning today until May 31 to each household in 56 Johor state constituencies.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the state government had allocated RM23.67 million for the initiative under the Bantuan Kasih Bangsa Johor which targeted a total of 903,000 households.

He said the distribution of a 10-kg bag of rice to each household will be done in stages.

“Every household in Johor will get a 10-kg bag of rice. It is a sign of appreciation from the state government to the people,“ he told a press conference after launching the Johor Rice Aid Programme at Dataran Mahkota here.

People who have enquiries can contact the district or state assemblyman’s offices and state constituency coordinators. - Bernama