17,586 women entrepreneurs joined ‘Wanita Bangkit@ KPWKM’ programme since Sept 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) has managed to gather a total of 17,586 women entrepreneurs to participate in the ‘Wanita Bangkit@KPWKM’ Entrepreneurship Programme since September last year.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the number is seen as encouraging, especially after the country’s transition to endemic phase.

“It is in line with the ministry’s focus to re-empower the economy of the target group and improve their living standards, especially that of women entrepreneurs,“ she said in a press conference after launching the third cohort of the Women Entrepreneurs’ Academy (AWE) programme, here, today.

AWE is a programme organised by the United States government under the Global Women’s Development and Prosperity Initiative.

Also present at the program was the Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Embassy in Malaysia, Michael Newbill.

Commenting further, Rina said more than 180 Malaysian women entrepreneurs have been selected to participate in the AWE programme since it was launched in 2020.

“This year, a total of 70 women entrepreneurs were selected from 700 entries received; involving various businesses including food products and IT technology.

The US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur partnered with the Women Entrepreneur Network Association (WENA) in implementing AWE which focused on the online training programme, DreamBuilder, developed by Arizona State University’s global management faculty.

The programme equips women with the partnerships needed to set up and grow their own businesses, and raise capital as well as effectively network with other successful business owners. — Bernama