17,599 Malaysians declared bankrupt from 2020

PETALING JAYA: A total of 17,599 Malaysians were declared bankrupt from 2020 to May this year.

According to a report by The Star Online, Selangor topped the list with a total of 4,164 individuals declared bankrupt during the period, followed by 2,203 in the Federal Territories, 1,987 in Johor, 1,642 in Sabah and 1,278 in Perak.

The figures were revealed in a Parliamentary reply by the Prime Minister’s Department to Karupaiya Mutusami (PH-Padang Serai), who asked for bankruptcy statistics from 2020 to this year and the government’s efforts to address the issue.

Meanwhile, in a separate written reply, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said there were 239 bankruptcy cases involving those aged 25 and below from 2018 till May this year.