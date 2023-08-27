17.76 per cent of 1,357 deaths in Perlis in 2021 due to Ischemic heart disease

KANGAR: A total of 17.76 per cent of the 1,357 deaths in Perlis in 2021 were caused by ischemic heart disease, said National Heart Institute (IJN) chief executive officer Datuk Dr. Aizai Azan Abdul Rahim.

He said 13.7 per cent of deaths in the country in 2021 were caused by ischemic heart disease.

In a statement issued by Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP), today, the matter was conveyed by Dr Aizai Azan to the Regent of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail at the opening of the Heart Health Screening Programme, an IJN Corporate Social Initiatives (CSI) programme, at UniMAP yesterday.

Raja Puan Muda Perlis Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil, who is UniMAP pro-chancellor, was also present to grace the event.

Present to welcome the royal guests were UniMAP vice-chancellor Prof. Datuk Ts. Dr. Zaliman Sauli and Dr, Aizai Azan.

The IJN’s CSI) programme was organised in collaboration with UniMAP to raise awareness about the importance of heart health care and to provide free health screenings, as well as to provide advice and guidance on living a healthy lifestyle. -BERNAMA