179 flood victims evacuated to four PPS in Larut Matang and Selama

IPOH: A total of 179 victims from 47 families have been evacuated to four relief centres (PPS) in Larut Matang and Selama when floods hit several villages in the district last night.

A spokesman for the Perak Disaster Management Committee said 79 victims from Kampung Sungai Relong and Kampung Baru Batu 5, Taiping, who were evacuated to the Sungai Relong Community Public Hall last night, had been transferred to Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Jana.

“Apart from that, 42 victims from Taman Mawar 2 and Kampung Jelapang Jaya in Bukit Gantang have been evacuated to the PPS which opened at Sekolah Kebangsaan Simpang.

“Another PPS has been opened at the Sungai Baru Community Hall, Bukit Gantang, to accommodate 12 victims from Kampung Sungai Nyior and 46 victims are being accommodated at the PPS at Kampung Simpang Halt Community Hall,” it said in a statement today.

It also said the floods in the affected areas had not cut off road links and the weather today is reported to be fine. - Bernama