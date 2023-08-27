17RK1 residents beautify neighbourhood for National Day

PUTRAJAYA: Every year in August, which is our National Day, residents of the 17RK1 government quarters here will get together to decorate their neighbourhood with the Jalur Gemilang.

This year, about 500 Jalur Gemilang and a gigantic one measuring 12 metres by six metres were used to liven up the spirit of patriotism for the 2023 National Day.

Precinct 17RK1 Rukun Tetangga (RT) chairman Mohd Faizal Mohd Zanan said decorating the housing area with the Jalur Gemilang has become an annual activity by the neighbourhood watch to fuel the spirit of patriotism.

“The Precinct 17RK1 community is close-knit and we put up flags at every level of the quarters. This is our initiative to liven up the National Day celebration,” he told Bernama.

The 2023 National Day celebration themed “Malaysia MADANI: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan” (Determination in Unity, Fulfilling Hope) will be held in Putrajaya on August 31.

This is the fifth time Putrajaya is hosting the National Day celebration. The previous ones were in 2003, 2005, 2018 and 2019.

Mohd Faizal said the National Day decorations at Precinct 17RK1 KRT always attracted the attention of motorists to stop and take pictures at the location.

“It makes us proud that they actually stop to take pictures, we feel that all our hard work is appreciated.

“The Jalur Gemilang should be hoisted at all times because the sacrifices of our freedom fighters are priceless and must be commemorated,” he said.

Mohd Faizal said this year’s National Day celebration in Putrajaya is expected to be merrier as the last time it was held in the federal administrative capital was in 2019.

“The Precinct 17RK1 residents are very excited and we will be there at the celebration,” he said, adding that they plan to have a colouring contest for children on Malaysia Day later.

Meanwhile, 17RK1 KRT secretary Siti Fatimah Khairon, 39, said young people in the housing quarters are always reminded to respect the Jalur Gemilang and appreciate the country’s Independence.

“We teach the children to pick up any fallen flag as it is a symbol of the country’s sovereignty and pride,” she said.

A resident of Precinct 17RK1, Nur Fadilah Othman, 59, said the residents will maintain the tradition of putting up Jalur Gemilang in the area as a symbol of love for the country.

“We put up all these flags because we know how hard it was to gain independence. Our neighbourhood has been united in maintaining this tradition,” she said. -BERNAMA