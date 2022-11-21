18 BN MPs support Muhyiddin: Sanusi

PETALING JAYA: PAS election director Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix) has claimed that at least 18 Barisan Nasional MPs have stated their support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister.

The Kedah Menteri Besar also said Muhyiddin could be sworn in at 4pm today, after the list of MPs backing the Perikatan Nasional chairman is sent to Istana Negara.

“Pray that everything will go smoothly as hoped for in order for us (PN) to lead the nation with a caring, clean and stable government,” he said, according to Utusan Malaysia