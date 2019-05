KUALA LUMPUR: Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik has managed to resolve 18 education-related problems including those related to teachers’ workload submitted by the National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP), said NUTP president Aminuddin Awang.

He said the minister with his commitment, proactive concerns and actions had successfully addressed the workload of teachers, their transfers (especially those separated from their families), issues on school-based assessments, lack of replacement teachers and the use of gadgets in schools.

“During the NUTP meeting with the minister on July 9 last year, a total of 41 issues and suggestions in settling education-related problems were raised for his attention and action.

“NUTP is very satisfied with the openness of the education minister who really wants to help,“ he said in a statement today.

“The issues include teachers’ workload, status of dilapidated schools, technical and vocational education and training (TVET) and formulating standard operating procedures for the safety and welfare of teachers whenever they take students out of school for the purpose of attending official programmes organised by the ministry.”

Aminuddin said of the issues that were raised, 11 issues including the National TVET Policy and Special Education were still under negotiations while another 12 issues including the lack of English teachers, were still awaiting action.

He said the ministry had solutions for the issues which could be implemented in a more focused manner and in stages in the short and medium term and also over the long term. — Bernama