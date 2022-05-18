18 HFMD outbreaks detected in nurseries in Johor: Exco

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 18 outbreaks of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) have been detected in nurseries in Johor as of epidemiological week 19/2022, thus making them the main locations for the spread of the disease.

State Health and Unity Committee chairman, Ling Tian Soon, said apart from nurseries, eight outbreaks of HFMD were detected in private homes, three in kindergartens and one in a childcare centre.

He said a total of 1,237 HFMD cases had been reported for the period from Jan 1 to May 14 this year, a 12.8-fold increase, compared with the 97 cases recorded in the same period last year.

“In Johor, most cases of HFMD occur among children aged six and below with 1,127 cases (91 per cent), followed by children aged seven to 12 with 94 cases (eight per cent) while the rest of the cases involved those aged 13 and above.

“To date, seven active outbreaks of HFMD have been reported, where the highest number of active outbreaks is Kluang (five) and followed by Tangkak (two),” he told reporters after officiating the launch of the aedes Wolbachia mosquito project at Kempas People’s Housing Project (PPR) here, today.

However, Ling said the spread of HFMD in nurseries was still under control, and no closure order had been issued thus far.

“If children have symptoms of HFMD they are advised to undergo quarantine at home and seek treatment immediately,” Ling said. - Bernama