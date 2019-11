KOTA BARU: A total of 18 individuals out of 20 arrested since early this year on charges of holding ‘mule accounts’ involving the Macau Scam in the state, have been charged in court.

Kelantan Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) Supt Ahmad Azizul Mohamed said most of these individuals between the ages of 18 and 50 were charged under Section 424 of the Penal Code, which provides for a five-year jail term or a fine or both, and Section 29 ( 1) of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

“Most victims of the non-existent loans (PTW) cases are students, government retirees, senior citizens and single mothers who hand over their ATM cards to the syndicate for supposedly easy monitoring when loans are remitted. In this case, we find that those who believed became the victims.

“We would advise any individual not to allow certain parties to use their account for any money transaction,“ he said when contacted today.

According to him, this year alone the Kelantan JSJK recorded 99 cases involving the Macau Scam with a total loss of RM3.7 million.

“The amount of losses is uncertain. It can be as low as RM780 up to RM500,000, which involved a 40-year-old female clerk in the Tanah Merah last May.

“Last year, there was a case involving a senior citizen in Kuala Krai who lost almost RM5 million after transferring money to several accounts for an alleged crime which he did not commit,“ he said.

Ahmad Azizul said among the claims made by the syndicate to dupe the victims was involvement in money laundering activities, unlawful delivery of goods, failure to pay arrears of various bills, failure to appear in court, failure to pay credit card bills and failure to settle loans. - Bernama