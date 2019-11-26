18 new chief executives of MOF Inc companies and GLIC appointed under PH

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 18 companies of Minister of Finance (Incorporated) (MOF Inc) and government-linked investment companies (GLIC) have received new CEOs since Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over the federal government on May 8, 2018.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said of the 18 new appointments, the salaries of five CEOs were reduced, four were increased and nine remained the same.

“The total salary of the 18 new CEOs is lower than the overall figure previously. The saving amounts to RM87,050 a month or RM1.04 million a year,” he said during the oral question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Lim was replying to a question from Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali (PAS-Kuala Nerus), who wanted to know the list of MOF Inc companies, GLICs and government-linked companies (GLCs) under the ministry which have appointed new CEOs and a comparison of their salaries with those of the previous CEOs.

Lim also stressed that no politicians were appointed as CEOs of MOF Inc companies or GLICs under the the ministry and to the Board of Directors of these companies except for the appointments of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali as members of the Khazanah Nasional Berhad (Khazanah) Board of Directors.

However, Dr Mahathir and Mohamed Azmin did not receive any annual allowance and board of directors meeting allowance in Khazanah, Lim said. - Bernama