18 new Covid-19 deaths reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 18 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the cumulative death toll to 31,696.

Of the total, two were classified as brought-in-dead (BID).

Johor recorded the highest number of new deaths at 4, making up 22.2 per cent of the newly reported fatalities.

The remaining deaths were in Kedah (3), Pahang, Selangor, Terengganu and Kuala Lumpur (2 each) and Kelantan, Malacca and Perak (1 each).

There were no deaths in Negeri Sembilan, Perlis, Penang, Sabah, Sarawak, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 39,742 active cases, including 253 in intensive care units (ICU), 106 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,788,860.