KLANG: Fire destroyed 18 rented rooms in three shophouse units on a three-storey building at Jalan Nenas, here last night.

Head of the Klang Zone of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Samsol Maarif Saibani said the department received a call on the incident at 7.40pm before rushing three engines with three officers and 33 personnel to the location.

“Upon the arrival of the first engine at the location, the fire was blazing on the third floor, which was the top-most floor of the shophouse and the fire was believed to have started from the end of the building.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire was caused by a stove in one of the rented rooms of the building.

“It was learnt that neighbours had tried to put out the fire but the blaze spread rapidly because the partitions of the rented rooms were made of plywood,” he told reporters, here tonight.

He said about 20 occupants comprising foreigners, however, managed to save themselves before the fire spread during the incident.

He added that the fire had been completely put out at about 8.30pm and the losses incurred is in the midst of being calculated. — Bernama