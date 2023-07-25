18-year-old dies after crashing into lamp post

LABUAN: An 18-year-old boy was killed after the motorcycle he was riding skidded and crashed into a lamp post at Jalan Pohon Batu, Kg Lajau, early this morning.

Labuan police chief Supt Hamizi Halim said that the victim, identified as Mohamad Ruhaifan Mahadi, was thrown off his motorcycle in the 2 am incident.

Police believe the deceased was travelling from the town centre to Pohon Batu when he lost control of his motorcycle.

Mohamad Ruhaifan was found lying in a pool of blood on the road by a passerby who immediately alerted the police before he was rushed to the hospital. However, he was pronounced dead at 8.35 am.

Police said that the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Those with information on the incident have been urged to contact the police at 087-412 313 to facilitate investigations. - Bernama