KUALA LUMPUR: A teenager, who thought she only needed to pay RM158 for an iPhone 8+, ended up RM23,010 poorer.

The 18-year-old, only identified as Yong, fell for a scam on WeChat on Feb 26, in which she was led into thinking that she was entitled to a prize for sharing her WeChat contact list with a user she met online.

Yong was given a list of prizes to pick from, and she chose the iPhone. There was a RM158 administrative fee, which she was supposed to pay. She banked the amount into an account given to her.

On March 1, the person contacted Yong and informed her that the RM158 was only for the shell of the iPhone 8+, and she had to paid extra for components of the phone.

The extra costs were RM888 for the battery, RM488 for the RAM and RM4,588 for the phone’s processor chip.

Yong said she was later contacted by another person who said she could claim the amount she had paid by banking in RM15,888 as processing fee for her reimbursement.

On top of the various charges, Yong said she paid another RM1,000 to bring the amount due down.

When she didn’t get her refund, she was asked to bank in an extra RM18,888 as a security payment to process her refund faster. Yong then lodged a police report at the Seremban Police station over the scam.

MCA Public Services and Complaints Department head Datuk Seri Michael Chong, who highlighted the case today, warned the public against such scams. He said he has received three similar complaints with a total of RM92,000 in losses.

“These scammers take advantage of a person who is naive by convincing them that whatever money they pay will be given back to them,“ he said.