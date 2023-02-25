18,000 Bakul Rahmah to be distributed by this Ramadan

JOHOR BAHRU: The Bakul Rahmah initiative by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), to help the hardcore poor nationwide, is expected to be distributed starting this Ramadan.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, said that the initiative will involve a total of 18,000 out of 37,000 hardcore poor households nationwide, who will receive a Bakul Rahmah each containing basic necessities worth RM100.

“For the first phase, we are actually targeting half of the 130,000 hardcore poor households throughout the year. With the current allocation, we will distribute 18,000 Bakul Rahmah first.

“This is not for the B40 group but for the hardcore poor, with one of the criteria including being a chronic patient; one of the husband or wife had to stop working to look after a sick child, or having to look after an orphaned relative, all of that we take into account,” he said.

He said this after presenting the state-level back-to-school contribution at the Taman Bukit Indah hall, here, today.

Meanwhile, regarding Pakaian Raya Rahmah (raya clothing) initiative, it will be announced later, after the engagement session with the textile industry is completed next week, said Salahuddin.

“Insya-Allah we will announce the Pakaian Raya Rahmah initiative, which will be offered to those in need.

“Yesterday, RM100 million was announced in Budget 2023 to ensure the Payung Rahmah initiative’s success, so I will look at the details of the RM100 million soon. The next budget presentation is in October, so it has to be quick, if possible, to reach all the target groups,” he said. - Bernama