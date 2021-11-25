1,817 tourism industry players in Sabah receive financial aid

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 1,817 tourism industry players in Sabah have been receiving financial aid in stages this year, according to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) secretary-general Datuk Dr Noor Zari Hamat.

In fact, he said RM61 million were allocated as financial aid which had been distributed in stages to tour guides, tour operators, Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme, spa owners, reflexology centres and Malaysia homestay operators registered with MOTAC.

“Through this allocation, MOTAC will continue helping the tourism industry players.

“This allocation is an increase of RM24 million from the total allocation for the tourism sector in 2021 which was aimed at reviving the sector so that it could return as one the main contributors to the country’s income,” he said in a statement here today.

Under Budget 2022, he said the government had allocated RM1.6 billion for the tourism sector, which includes RM85 million meant as special aid for over 20,000 tour operators registered under MOTAC. — Bernama