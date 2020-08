KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 182 individuals were arrested for defying the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) yesterday, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

Ge said of the total, 18 were in remand, two were given bail and the others were issued with compounds for involvement in activities which made maintaining physical distancing difficult.

Yesterday, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) mounted 70 Ops Benteng road blocks and inspected 33,335 vehicles to contain the influx of illegal immigrants and arrested 10 individuals for immigration offences, he said in a statement on the latest development of the RMCO today.

On mandatory quarantine, Ismail Sabri said 9,984 individuals have returned to Malaysia between July 24 and yesterday and they were placed at 61 hotels and five Public Training Institutes (ILA).

“Of the total, 20 were sent to hospitals, and 2,200 have been allowed to return home,” he added.

According to him, PDRM also conducted 1,559 inspections on individuals who are placed under mandatory home quarantine and two of them were taken action against for failing to comply with the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP).

On public sanitisation, he said 15 operations were conducted in 14 zones, with four of them yellow zones, yesterday in seven states, including Sabah, Perlis, Sarawak and Melaka.

He said the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) had also conducted inspection at 30 construction sites nationwide, of which 34 were found to have complied with the stipulated SOP, one was given warning and four were found not in operation.

The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry, he said, also conducted daily checks on the supply of 12 types of goods at 697 business premises, including retail outlets (486), wholesalers (182) and manufacturers (29).