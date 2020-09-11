182 Covid-19 cases reported

PETALING JAYA: The number of Covid-19 cases hit three digits again today with 182 cases reported.

Of that number, 181 involved local transmissions while the remaining one is an imported case.

However, no new deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 128 cases.

Health Ministry director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said most of the local transmissions today involved Sabahs’s Lahad Datu detention centre cluster with 167 cases.

“The remaining 14 local transmissions come from Kedah’s Sungai cluster (11) and Telaga cluster (three).

“The one imported case involves a Philippines citizen, and was reported in Selangor,” he said in a statement today.

The latest tally leaves the number of active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia at 501.

Noor Hisham said 14 cases had recovered and were discharged today, bringing the cumulative total of recoveries to 9,181 cases (93% of all cases).

Nine of these patients were placed in intensive care units (ICU), with five of them needing ventilator assistance.

On the Lahad Datu cluster, Noor Hisham said 2,607 individuals had been tested in Tawau and 770 were tested in Lahad Datu.

“In Tawau, a total of 250 individuals, including the 167 reported today, were found to be positive for Covid-19. Another 625 were found to be negative, while 1,192 are still awaiting results.

“In Lahad Datu, a total of 87 were found to be positive, 291 were negative, and 392 are still awaiting results.”

Of the 167 cases in Tawau reported today, Noor Hisham said 76 were Malaysians consisting of 70 prisoners and six of their close contacts from the public.

“The remaining cases are foreigners, consisting of 61 Phillipines citizens and 30 Indonesians,” he said.

Meanwhile, regarding the Sungai cluster, a total of 50 cases (including today’s 11) have shown to be positive in Kedah, alongside one positive case in Perlis. However, all 122 individuals tested in Penang received negative results.

As for the Telage cluster, a total of 16 positive cases were reported, including three new cases today.