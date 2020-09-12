183 detained at entertainment centre in Bukit Bintang for violating RMCO

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 183 patrons of an entertainment centre at a shopping mall in Jalan Bukit Bintang here were arrested by the police early today for violating regulations under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

They were arrested during an operation, “Ops Noda”, by the Criminal Investigation Department of the city police at 12.50am. Music was blaring out loud and the premises was congested, which made it difficult for physical distancing, when police raided the premises.

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department deputy head (Intelligence/Operation) ACP Rohan Shah said the 183 patrons arrested were aged between 21 and 40 and they included 75 women.

“The police also arrested 12 employees of the entertainment outlet, including 12 foreigners who are believed to be working without valid permit,” he said when met at the scene.

In the operation, which ended about 3am, the police also seized several equipment, including loud speakers, handphones and RM2,000, he said, adding that the entertainment outlet was believed to be operating without a valid licence.

Those arrested were then taken to the Dang Wangi police station for further action. — Bernama