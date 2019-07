KEMAMAN: A total of 185 companies had been charged in court during the first six months of this year for various offences under the Occupational Safety and Health Act (Osha) 1994 for which they were fined a total of RM2 million.

Director-general of the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) Ir Omar Mat Piah said during the same period, the department also issued 672 compounds with fines totaling RM997,500.

“Apart from that, the department also issued 39,395 notices to employers for various offences relating to safety and health at the workplace,“ he told reporters after celebrating BP Petronas Acetyls Sdn Bhd’s (BPPA) achievement to be entered into the Malaysia Book of Records (MBR) as the first company to operate for 20 years without lost time injury (LTI) at Mesra Mall near Kemasik here today.

Also present were MBR, representative Edwin Yeoh Tiong Chin and BPPA chief executive officer Mohd Roslan Ismail.

Omar said DOSH is impressed with BPPA’s achievement as it demonstrated its commitment and dedication in ensuring that safety and health at work places were always given priority.

“I hope that all employers in Malaysia can emulate BPPA because in an effective safety and health management system, the products and services that are produced by an organisation will certainly achieve the desired level and standards,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Mohd Roslan said the recognition and appreciation by MBR and DOSH should go to the 90 BPPA staff and 50 contractors who made safe work practices a culture that should be respected by all.

“This is because of their commitment and cooperation, and the working system, which have enabled BPPA to operate for 20 years without any accidents even though our workplace has a high capacity plant,“ he said, adding that the recognition would motivate them to maintain their excellent performance. — Bernama