186 individuals arrested for violating RMCO

PETALING JAYA: The police have arrested a total number of 186 individuals yesterday for violating the Recovery Movement Control Order (MCO).

“From this number, 41 individuals were remanded, while three individuals were bailed out, and 142 individuals were issued compounds,“ said Senior Minister (Defense) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a press statement today.

Among the MCO violations include massage centre activities without license (two people), activity that is not in accordance to standard operating procedure (SOP) (59 people), activity involving many people which made social distancing difficult (124 people) and violating the Home Surveillance Order (one person).

Besides that, Ismail Sabri said as many as 2800 individuals have flown back from overseas and have been placed at 11 hotels and five public learning institutions in Kuala Lumpur, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Sarawak, Selangor and Johor from 24 to 30 July.

“From that number, 11 individuals have been sent to the hospital for treatment,“ he said.

They have returned from 23 countries which are the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Turkey, South Korea, Iran, Bangladesh, Taiwan, China, United Kingdom, Holland and Australia.

“Yesterday, the police conducted 1,942 checks towards individuals conducting mandatory 14 day quarantine at their homes. The police and Health Ministry officials will constantly make checks and monitor the individuals to ensure they follow SOP,“ he said.

He also said the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) has conducted checks on 15 construction sites at Kedah, Kelantan, Sabah and Sarawak which involves 23 enforcement officers.

“From that number, 12 construction sites have abided by SOP while one site did not and has been given warning. Two more sites were not operational,“ he said.

He added that 19 construction sites who were previously ordered to close have been allowed to operate after they have complied with the SOP and guidelines issued by the government.