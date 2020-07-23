1,862 individuals arrested over prostitution so far this year

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have arrested 1,863 individuals believed to be involved in prostitution in the capital under Op Noda as of July 19 this year.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the arrests were made following inspections at 1,482 premises as well as 581 raids conducted.

He said of the total number arrested, 588 individuals were locals, with 38 being under the age of 16, and the rest aged between 16 and 60.

“The remaining number of arrests involved foreigners, namely 1,275 individuals,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Mazlan said during the same period, 74 individuals were prosecuted under the Prevention of Crime Act 1959 (POCA), while 99 entertainment centres in the capital had been issued with summonses.

He also called on the public to cooperate in combating vice in the city by channeling information to the Kuala Lumpur Police via the hotline at 03-2115 9999, or by contacting any nearby police station. — Bernama