JEMPOL: A total of 187,000 rubber smallholders across the country who have registered with the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA) have received their first ‘Bantuan Musim Tengkujuh’ (BMT) 2020 assistance worth RM600, as of Dec 15.

RISDA chairman Datuk Mohd Salim Mohd Sharif said a total of 274,000 smallholders would benefit from the aid programme which is part of the government’s efforts to reduce their burden during the monsoon period.

“RM56 million has been channelled smallholders we are helping through this programme so far, where we gave RM300 (to each person) in December.

“The remaining RM300 will be paid in stages and deposited into the accounts of smallholders who will be identified next month,” he told reporters after officiating the zakat presentation ceremony by RISDA in Negeri Sembilan yesterday.

Smallholders and rubber tappers with a landholding of under 2.5 hectares qualify for the 2020 BMT aid.

At the ceremony, he presented RM11,000 in zakat aid to 44 orang asli at Kampung Orang Asli Panchor here, through the RISDA Foundation.

In addition, Mohd Salim, who is also Jempol MP, said they would build the first latex depot in the village, costing RM40,000, next year, which would benefit 119 nearby smallholders.

The depot will enable smallholders to increase their income by 30 per cent through the sale of latex compared to selling scrap rubber.

“Following the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a high demand for latex-based products, including gloves and medical equipment at a high price,” he said.

There are currently eight depots built by RISDA throughout the country, including in Terengganu, Kelantan and Perak. — Bernama