1,877 dengue cases recorded in 16th epidemiology week: KKM

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,877 cases of dengue fever was reported for the Epidemiological Week (ME) 16 which was from April 16 to 22, a drop of 522 cases or 21.8 per cent compared with 2,399 cases in the previous week.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said one death due to dengue fever complications was also reported during the ME 16 period.

He said the cumulative number of dengue cases reported to date was 35,202 compared with 11,921 cases for the same period in 2022, which is an increase of 23,281 cases or 195.3 per cent.

“The 22 deaths due to dengue fever complications reported was also high compared to six deaths for the same period last year,“ he said in a statement today.

According to him, 116 hotspot localities were reported this week compared to 109 hotspot localities the previous week with 62 localities being in Selangor, Penang (32), Sabah (eight), Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (seven), Perak (three), Kedah (two) and one each in Sarawak and Labuan.

Dr Muhammad Radzi added that as for chikungunya, three cases were recorded in the 16th week with two cases in Selangor and one case each in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

This saw the cumulative number of chikungunya cases rise to 120 cases thus far and for Zika surveillance, a total of 888 blood samples and 33 urine samples were screened and the results were all negative.

He said that during the Aidilfitri celebrations, cleanliness of the environment should be priority because there are various containers that have the potential to become breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes.

“Check and destroy breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes indoors and outdoors, and make sure there is no stagnant water in water filter reservoirs, plate rack liners and unused buckets or storage containers.

“Get rid of worn-out items and make sure that food or drink containers and disposable food utensils used during meals are disposed of in designated places because Aedes mosquitoes only need minimal water to lay their eggs,“ he said.

He also advised those who go for sightseeing activities to use insect repellants to prevent mosquito bites, especially Aedes mosquitoes. - Bernama