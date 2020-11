SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly (DUN) was told today that the state government has approved the plan to build 18,796 units of Affordable Houses (RMM) under the State Housing Policy since May 2018 until October this year.

State Urban Wellbeing, Housing, Local Government and New Village Action Committee chairman Teo Kok Seong said they comprise 5,794 units of RMM type A houses, RMM type B (6,287 units) and RMM type C (6,715 units).

“The state government has also carried out more than eight voting sessions for RMM type A for private housing projects in Negeri Sembilan.

“Under this approach, there will be new housing projects that offer affordable houses based on the community’s income, “he said during the oral question time in the State Assembly today.

He said this in response to a question from Suhaimi Kasim (PH-Lenggeng) who wanted to know when construction of affordable houses under the state government would take off.

Teo (PH-Bahau) said the state government had also submitted 11 state government-owned land for development under the Ministry of Housing and Local Government’s People’s Housing Programme (PPR).

On development of public housing by federal agencies such as Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB), Teo said a total of 3,379 units of People Friendly Houses (RMR) had been built, while 275 units were under construction.

A total of 210 applications had been approved and they are now at the coordination stage of the agreement documents, he added.

Meanwhile, Teo said that the state government had restored the role of the Negeri Sembilan Development Corporation (PKNNS) in housing development in the state.

“The Negeri Sembilan Civil Servant Housing Project, priced at RM90,000 and RM250,000, is a pilot project implemented by PKNNS in the S2 Height area in Seremban.

“Apart from that, PKNNS has also been given the mandate to identify and develop affordable housing on state government land,” he added. -Bernama