188 civil servants held for various drug offences in first four months of 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a total of 188 civil servants for various drug-related offences in the first four months of this year.

The Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) posted a statement on Facebook that, of the total, four were detained under Section 3(1) of the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985.

It said that the 188 civil servants were among 62,132 individuals held for various drug and poison offences during that period, in addition to seizing various types of drugs as well as ketum leaves and water worth RM213 million.

“During that period, the NCID also seized various types of drugs weighing 7,917 kilogrammes (kg), 1,397 litres of various liquid drugs, 31,856 kg of ketum leaves and 21,243 litres of ketum water.

“The NCID also crippled a total of 118 syndicates involving 366 arrests as well as exposed four drug labs and arrested four chemists. It also confiscated various assets belonging to the syndicates worth RM32.8 million, while RM2.7 million in assets were forfeited,” it added in the statement.

The NCID also said that a total of 2,669 hardcore addicts who are repeat offenders had been charged under Section 39C of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, with 1,533 of them convicted during that period.

The NCID said that during that period, a total of 25,331 investigation papers were opened and, of the total, 22,753 were charged in court. - Bernama