1,897 investigation papers opened for social media cases — Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,897 investigation papers were opened for cases involving social media between January 2019 and June 22 this year, said Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan.

He said of this number, 185 cases touched on the royal institution, 112 cases involved racial matters, 168 cases concerned insults to religions and 248 cases were offences against the government.

“The rest involved cases against individuals or agencies, and 844 or 44.5 percent of the cases have been solved and the balance of 1,053 cases or 55.5 percent are still under investigation.

“During the period from March 18 last year to June 20 this year, investigations into dissemination of fake news on Covid-19 recorded 254 cases, and of this, 109 cases have been solved and 145 are still under investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Abd Jalil said CID through the Classified Crime Investigation Unit, Prosecution/Law Division (D5) in Bukit Aman was responsible for monitoring cases involving social media and investigating them with the help of state police contingents throughout the country.

He said these involved circulation of fake news or incitements which can stir up feelings of disloyalty, create public anxiety or threaten national harmony through reports disparaging the royal institution, the government, administration of justice, and impinging racial and religious sensitivities.

“Investigations are conducted in line with Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities or services.

“... if there are elements such as offences under the Penal Code (Sections 500/504/505/298A/298/203A), Sedition Act 1948, cases involving 3Rs (Ruler, Religion and Race), cases involving the government, administration, justice, influential individuals or high-profile cases and offences under other laws such as Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Act 342),” he added.

Abd Jalil advised the public not to abuse social media to share news or information which has not been verified to be authentic.

“The dissemination of fake and seditious news or any news that can cause public anxiety through the social media platform is classified as an offence that can be investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and other laws that are in force,” he said. — Bernama