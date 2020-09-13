19 arrested, 31 fined for breaching RMCO at illegal entertainment outlet

KUALA LUMPUR: Nineteen foreigners were arrested and 31 others fined early today for violating the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Brickfields district police chief, ACP Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin @ Hilmi in a statement yesterday said this happened during an inspection by Brickfields police at an entertainment outlet in Kuchai Entrepreneurs Park, here, at 2.45am yesterday.

“During the inspection, police arrested a woman believed to be the outlet’s manager, a Bangladeshi man, five Vietnamese men believed to be the outlet’s staff, and 13 Vietnamese women suspected of being guest relations officers (GROs). The suspects were aged 18 to 41.

“Further investigation revealed that the premises was operating without a valid business licence,“ he said in a statement, adding that the suspects were currently being remanded for 14 days from yesterday.

Zairulnizam said the investigation was conducted under Section 55B of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for employing one or more persons other than citizens or Entry Permit holders who do not have a valid pass; Section 4 of the Entertainment (Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur) Act 1992 and Rule 11 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas)(No.7) Regulations 2020.

He advised pub, bar, and business premises owners not to employ foreign workers who do not possess valid travel and work documents.

On the 31 people who were issued a compound of RM1,000 each, he said they were all Malaysians and aged between 20 and 50.

“They were all fined for being at the premises beyond the permitted operation hours as per RMCO,” he said. — Bernama