KOTA KINABALU: Sixty–nine individuals have been arrested for committing various drug and immigration offences in an operation carried out for a week from June 22 here.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said all the detainees including 19 foreigners, were aged between 14 and 50 years.

“The raid was based on intelligence and information from the public, the location is believed to be a drug trafficking area,” he said in a statement, here today.

Habibi said police conducted 25 raids during that period and seized 28.86 gm of syabu, 2.30 gm of marijuana, estimated at RM4,359 and 16 cartons of cigarettes of various brands.

He said efforts to curb drug trafficking and drug addiction will be intensified. Anyone with related information are urged to contact the Kota Kinabalu police hotline at 088–529220 or Facebook. — Bernama