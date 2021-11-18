19 high-impact water supply projects costing RM394.4 mln in Sibu

SIBU: A total of 19 high-impact water supply projects costing about RM394.4 million have been, are being and will be implemented in the Sibu Division as the government strives to improve water supply infrastructure and system for the people.

Sarawak Assistant Minister of Utilities (Water Supply) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi said that, of the total, 15 projects were funded by the state government, which comprises 14 people’s projects and one project under SAWAS (Sarawak Alternative Water Supply), as well as four projects funded by the Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB).

According to him, 13 projects have been completed, three more are being implemented while the three KPLB projects that are being planned will be implemented at the end of this year and early next year.

“When all 19 projects are completed, the quality of water supply in the Sibu Division, Sarikei Division and nearby areas will be better,“ he told reporters after attending a briefing session on the development of water supply services in the Sibu Division and central Sarawak as a whole at the Sibu Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) office yesterday.

He said the Sarawak government had allocated RM4 billion to overcome the water supply problem and improve the quality of water supply in the state from 2018 to next year.

He said among the measures included replacing old pipes that mostly burst when the water pressure was high, especially in urban areas and building water tanks at higher levels to ensure remote areas received adequate and continuous water supply.

Apart from that, he said, above ground water tanks and water pump stations were also built. — Bernama