19 individuals arrested for attempting to sneak out of Malaysia

JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested 19 individuals in an operation code-named Op Pintas for attempting to sneak out of the country in Pengerang and Kulai yesterday.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said those arrested comprised three “tekong” (coordinators) involving two men of foreign nationality and a Malaysian woman, and 16 foreign nationals, aged between 21 and 46.

He said the immigrants were arrested following the arrest of one of the “tekong” in Pengerang at 12.30 am yesterday (Aug 28).

“Later, at about 6 am, following information, the police arrested the second male tekong who is believed responsible for handling the trip of the16 immigrants out of the country.

“Following the arrest of the two male tekong, the police arrested the woman tekong at a house, which is used as a transit home for the immigrants, in Kulai,” he said in a statement today.

He said those arrested would be investigated under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 and Section 6(1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, as well as Section 186 of the Penal Code. - Bernama