19 Kedah state assemblymen have lost confidence in Mukhriz

ALOR STAR: Nineteen out of 36 Kedah state assemblymen today announced that they have lost confidence in the leadership of Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir.

Kedah opposition leader Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the 19 assemblymen comprised 15 from PAS, two from Umno and another two – Azman Nasrudin (Lunas) and Dr Robert Ling Kui Ee (Sidam) – both from PKR, who announced that they quit the party today.

Speaking at a press conference on the matter, which was attended by all 19 assemblymen, Muhammad Sanusi claimed that another four assemblymen from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) had also lost their confidence in Mukhriz.

The four are Juhari Bulat (Ayer Hangat), Mohd Firdaus Ahmad (Kuah), Halimaton Saadiah Saad (Bukit Kayu Hitam) and Datuk Ku Abdul Rahman Ku Ismail (Guar Chempedak), he said.

“Based on a mutual agreement of 19 out of 23 assemblymen present today, we have agreed to form a new government under the flag of Perikatan Nasional (PN),” he said.

He said the group was now seeking to have an audience with the Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, for the purpose of forming a new government.

“As for the next process, it is up to the state secretary to set the date,” he said, adding that he was confident that the process would be completed before May 18.

Meanwhile, four Bersatu assemblymen who did not attend the press conference were believed to be in to the federal capital to meet with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to pledge their support.

Kedah state assembly has a total of 36 seats with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) state government led by Mukhriz has simple majority of 19 seats, namely, PKR (seven), Bersatu (six), Amanah (four) and DAP (two), while PAS has 15 and Umno has two seats respectively. - Bernama