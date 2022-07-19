19 men held for diesel smuggling activities in Sungai tiram

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 19 men were arrested for suspected smuggling of subsidised diesel involving a seizure of 122,000 litres in a raid in Sungai Tiram here last Sunday.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said 11 locals and eight foreigners, 26 to 58, were arrested at 1 am and are believed to have been reselling diesel at a price of RM3.50 a litre on the black market at secret locations for the past one month.

Three tanker lorries, a tanker vessel, four fuel hoses and RM390,400 worth of diesel were seized with a total value of RM10.77 million, he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and Section 6(1)(C) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Meanwhile, in SHAH ALAM, the Selangor branch of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) detained nine men, including a Bangladesh national, for suspected involvement in subsidised diesel misappropriation worth over RM200,000.

KPDNHELP enforcement director Azman Adam said a raid was conducted on a premise at Kampung Baru Subang, Shah Alam at around 11 pm with the assistance of Bukit Aman police.

Over 100,000 litres of diesel worth over RM200,000 was confiscated along with four tanker lorries, two cars and other equipment with a total value of RM1.7 million.

He added that the case would be investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961. - Bernama