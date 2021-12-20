19 new Covid-19 fatalities recorded

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported a total of 19 new Covid-19 fatalities yesterday.

Of the total, four were classified as brought-in-dead (BID).

The death toll now stands at 31,092.

Johor recorded the highest number of new deaths at four, making up 21.1 per cent of the newly reported fatalities.

The remaining deaths were in Sabah (3), Terengganu (3), Kedah (2), Pahang (2), Perak (2), Selangor (2) and Kelantan (1).

There were no deaths reported in Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Perlis, Penang, Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 53,482 active cases, including 390 in Intensive Care Units (ICU), 211 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,718,955.