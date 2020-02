REMBAU: Nineteen cases of telecommunication tower cable thefts were recorded here, involving losses amounting to RM117,000, last year.

Rembau district police headquarters (IPD) Crime Prevention and Communications Division head ASP Jusman Ahmad said the case showed an increase of 10 cases, compared to nine in 2018.

“Most of the cases occurred in remote areas such as Pedas and Kota, the latest case reported was on Feb 1 when thieves stole a repeater that affected telecommunications companies’ services and Internet data speed.

“We had a meeting yesterday with telecommunications companies to share information and formulate cooperation in handling the case,” he told Bernama after attending an event at Rembau IPD here, today.

He also called on the public to report to the police if they notice suspicious individuals or vehicles in the vicinity of any of the 31 telecommunication towers in the area. - Bernama