1,910 cases of child abuse, neglect in S’gor from March 2020 to 2021

SHAH ALAM: A total of 1,910 cases of child abuse and neglect were recorded in Selangor from March 2020 to March this year, according to the state Social Welfare Department (JKM).

Selangor Younger Generation Development, Sports and Human Capital Development Committee chairman Mohd Khairuddin Othman told the State Legislative Assembly sitting today that from the total, physical abuse were the highest with 686 cases followed by sexual abuse (606), neglect (555) and emotional abuse cases 63.

“Child abuse and neglect are among the social ills which spiked due to the Covid-19 pandemic including crime index, as well as family and mental health problems,” he said when replying to a question by Mazwan Johar (PH-Sungai Ramal) on social ills which occurred during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from that, Mohd Khairuddin said there were 17,992 crimes cases involving violent and property crimes during the pandemic period for 2020 and 2021.

He said based on statistics from Selangor police, 4,633 cases of violent crimes were recorded of which unarmed robberies recorded the highest number, at 1,798 cases. — Bernama