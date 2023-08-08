1,913 IBS affordable housing projects developed as of last year

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 91.5 per cent or 1,913 affordable housing projects using the Industrialised Building System (IBS) have been developed by government-appointed developers, as of last year.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the figure showed an increase in affordable housing construction projects using the technology compared with 84 per cent or 1,180 in 2021.

“The government is targeting the construction of affordable houses for government projects using IBS as many as one million units in the period from 2018 to 2028. So, based on the achievements so far, which show an increase, it is very encouraging.

“The government is committed to maximising the use of IBS to increase construction productivity and reduce our industry’s dependence on foreign workers and it is also cost-efficient,” he said.

He said this to reporters after the launch of IBS Homes and IBS Home Catalogue in conjunction with Build. Innovate. Network. Accelerate. (BUILD) 2023 today.

Nanta also encouraged those who own private land to build houses using the IBS system as it can reduce labour and save construction time.

Earlier, Nanta in his speech said to support and implement IBS in housing initiatives, standard IBS designs have been developed and used in government projects by the Public Works Department (JKR).

“CIDB has adapted this concept for private and commercial projects.

“The initial version focuses on affordable housing and comprises four concepts namely MyIOS (open system concept), DeLIGHT Homes, IHSAN Homes and D3. These designs meet the Ministry of Local Government Development’s affordable housing requirements and the National Housing Standard CIS 26:201,“ he said.

This two-day event, themed ‘IBS Through Digital Commercialisation’, is co-hosted by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Malaysia and CIDB IBS SDN BHD.-Bernama