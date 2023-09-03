19,266 2022 UPKK candidates score 8As

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 19,266 out of 234,931 pupils who sat for the 2022 Ujian Penilaian Kelas KAFA (UPKK) managed to score 8As.

The 2022 UPKK examination involved a total of eight subjects, namely the Quran; Shariah ulum (Akidah and Ibadah); Sirah; Adab (biography of Prophet Muhammad), Jawi and Khat; Lughatul Quran; Appreciation of the Islamic Way of Life and Solat Practicum.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Na’im Mokhtar (pic) said the overall passing percentage of UPKK candidates for Year 2022 is 88 per cent, while the overall UPKK Average Grade Score is 1.99 points.

Mohd Na’im also said the percentage of passes for Solat Practicum was 100 per cent followed by Al Quran and Appreciation of Islamic Way of Life each 99 per cent, Jawi and Khat (88 per cent), Adab (82 per cent), Shariah Ulum at 79 per cent, Lughatul Quran (Quran language) and Sirah (biography of the Prophet Muhammad) at 78 per cent each.

“The achievement is reflective of the pupils’ ability to master the daily prayers, the Islamic way of life and the reading of the al-Quran in everyday life,“ he said at the announcement of the UPKK 2022 results here today.

Commenting on the 2022 UPKK performance, Mohd Na’im said there was a slight drop in the overall percentage of passes and those who scored 8As compared with the 2019 UPKK.

He said the performance of the 2022 UPKK cannot be compared with the 2021 UPKK because the examination that year had used a different module.

Naim also said the 2019 UPKK results showed a total of 44,066 pupils out of 223,705 who sat for the examination scored 8As while the percentage of overall passes was 93 per cent.

“Factors like online learning and high absenteeism of candidates numbering 8,921 students were among the factors that contributed to the drop in performance in the 2022 UPKK.

“The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) will conduct a post-mortem to find out the causes and offer solutions to the high number of absenteeism for the 2022 UPKK,” he said.

A total of 464,605 candidates representing 222,528 pupils in Year Six and 242,077 pupils in Year Five took the 2021 KAFA Assessment Module with the overall passing percentage at 95.37 per cent.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im said success of a student is not measured by the number As scored but through Islamic practices and ways they applied in everyday life which is increasingly challenging now.

“Our hope is that the students who attend this KAFA classes will become the backbone and gem that will further boost the greatness of Islam in the future,“ he added. - Bernama