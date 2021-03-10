195,923 individuals vaccinated as of March 9

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 195,923 individuals have received the vaccine in Phase 1 of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme up till yesterday (March 9).

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said of the total, Sarawak recorded the highest number of individuals who received the first dose of the vaccine at 27,500, followed by Selangor (19,251); Kuala Lumpur (16,887) and Pahang (16,342).

“Sabah, 16,245 people; Perak (15,881); Johor (15,843); Kelantan (14,185); Kedah (11,638); Terengganu (11,261) and Negeri Sembilan (8,385).

“Meanwhile, 7,781 people in Penang have been vaccinated, Melaka (5,365); Perlis (4,158); Putrajaya (2,941) and Labuan (2,260),” he said through an infographic posted on his Twitter account, today.

On Feb 24, the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme was launched with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Dr Noor Hisham being among the first individuals to receive the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. -Bernama