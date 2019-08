PETALING JAYA: The 198 PKR division chiefs nationwide today expressed support for party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be the next Prime Minister, despite reports of infighting within the party.

In a joint press conference, the division chiefs said they felt compelled to express their solid support to Anwar to lead the party.

“We want to take this opportunity to reaffirm our support for Anwar to lead the party and be the next prime minister. This is our initiative to show that we are loyal to Anwar and he is the best candidate to replace Dr Mahathir as prime minister,“

“Our support also clearly shows that PKR is united under Anwar. It also clears the air that the party is breaking up,“ said Kangar chief Noor Amin Ahmad today.

“We are loyal and ready to wait,“ he added.

Noor Amin also said the majority of PKR members are confident that Anwar will take over as prime minister as agreed.

He said this was because it was an agreement committed by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and all parties should respect and honour the agreement.

“Our belief is based on the good relationship between the prime minister, deputy prime minister (Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail) and Anwar,“ said Nor Amin.

The show of support from PKR leaders is believed to be a move to close ranks within the party after a series of reports of infighting mainly between Anwar Ibrahim and PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

On July 29, Azmin Ali backed Mahathir to see out his full term as the country’s prime minister, to ensure stability.

His statement echoed that of PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, on July 27 who said the Islamist party and Umno would work to keep Mahathir as the prime minister until the next general election.