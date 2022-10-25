1MDB allowed to deliver writ of summons to Jho Low ‘s elder sister in Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR: 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) was today allowed by the High Court here to deliver the writ of summons involving a sum of US$3.7837 billion to the elder sister of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low, with the latter currently in Singapore.

The writ is to be delivered through an advertisement in the island republic’s newspaper, The Straits Times.

Counsel Siva Kumar Kanagasabai, representing 1MDB, said judge Hayatul Akmal Abdul Aziz allowed the appeal against the decision of assistant senior registrar Haslinda A. Raof, on Oct 13, of rejecting the company’s request for a substituted service order delivery to Low May Lin.

“The registrar’s decision is set aside and the application for the substituted service order delivery allowed,” he said when contacted, here, today.

According to Siva Kumar, the woman’s last known address is in Singapore and the two attempts to personally deliver the writ of summons failed after sending the letter seeking an appointment with her.

“Since a personal delivery is not practical, we’ve asked for a substituted service delivery in line with the power of the court under the Rules of Court 2012,“ said the lawyer, adding that the next case management would be on this Oct 28.

Siva Kumar said the same writ of summons had been delivered to Jho Low’s younger brother, Taek Szen, based on his last-known address in Hong Kong, and also to Jho Low, their father Tan Sri Larry Low Hock Peng, mother Puan Sri Goh Gaik Ewe, and Jho Low’s associate, Eric Tan Kim Loong.

On May 7, 2021, 1MDB and its four subsidiaries, 1MDB Energy Holdings Limited, 1MDB Energy Limited, 1MDB Energy (Langat) Limited and Global Diversified Investment Company Limited, formerly known as 1MDB Global Investments Limited, filed summonses against the six defendants.

Based on the writs, 1MDB is claiming US$661 million from Jho Low and US$41 million, US$397 million, US$608 million and US$1.9 billion, respectively, from Jho Low and Tan, and US$325 million from Jho Low and his father.

Meanwhile, 1MDB Global Investments Limited is demanding US$630 million from Hock Peng, Jho Low and Tan, and US$2 million from Taek Szen, Jho Low and Tan.

The plaintiffs are also claiming US$3.5 million from May Lin and Jho Low; US$1.695 million from Goh, Jho Low and Tan over the purchase of jewellery and undeclared profits, and US$25.5 million from Jho Low, Tan, Hock Peng and Taek Szen. - Bernama