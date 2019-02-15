1MDB case: Roger Ng agrees to be extradited to US

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng has willingly agreed to be extradited to the United States to face three criminal charges relating to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The sessions court was informed of this today by his counsel, Datuk Tan Hock Chuan, during mention of the extradition proceedings filed by the Malaysian government against Ng before judge M. M. Edwin Paramjothy.

Following which, Tan said his client applied to waive the extradition proceeding against him upon his return to the US within 30 days.

“The respondent intends to defend the case on its merit in the court for the Eastern District of New York United States and the respondent has reached an agreement with the Department of Justice (DoJ) of the United States for bail and terms thereof,“ he said.

Paramjothy, in allowing the application by Ng, 47, whose real name is Ng Chong Hwa, said the court was satisfied that Ng consented to return to the US to face the charges.

“The court hereby commits the respondent (Ng) to the prison to await a warrant from the minister under the Extradition Act 1992,“ the judge added.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Faizul Aswad Masri told the court that today was fixed for mention for the respondent to file an affidavit in reply to the extradition proceeding.

“But, we were made to understand that the counsel (for the respondent) has some development to update the court,“ he said.

Ng, wearing a blue shirt, who was in the dock, looked calm during the proceeding.

On Dec 12, 2018, the government filed an application to extradite Ng to the United States to face three criminal charges related to 1MDB and the application was made by the Attorney-General’s Chambers on behalf of the US government, who wanted Ng sent back to America to face the Federal Court in the Eastern District of New York.

On Dec 13 last year, the High Court here dismissed Ng’s application to be released on bail pending the hearing of the extradition request on the grounds that Ng may escape from the country and the case involved public and national interests.

On Dec 19, 2018, Ng pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here to four counts of abetting with Goldman Sachs over the sale of 1MDB bonds totalling US$6.5 billion by leaving out material facts and making false statements.

Meanwhile, Faizul Aswad, when met by reporters said Ng will be held at the Sg Buloh Prison until his extradition to the US is settled. — Bernama