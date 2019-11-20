1MDB: Dec 20 hearing for MACC’s application on forfeiture of Pahang MCA funds

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today fixed Dec 20 to hear an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to issue a notice to third parties with an interest in funds totalling RM835,258.19 that was seized from the Pahang MCA.

The issuance of the notice will enable relevant third parties to come forward to the court on a given day to explain why such funds should not be forfeited by the government.

The application has been made under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

On the same day, the court will also hear an application by the MACC to issue a similar notice in reference to funds totalling RM170,000 that was seized from Gerakan Belia Gagasan 1Malaysia (GBG1M).

MACC deputy public prosecutor Farah Yasmin Salleh told this to reporters after case management was conducted in the chambers of senior assistant registrar T. Kavita.

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya had previously announced that a civil forfeiture suit had been filed against 41 respondents in a bid to recover about RM270 million in funds allegedly misappropriated from state-owned sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). - Bernama