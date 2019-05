KUALA LUMPUR: The previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government had set up 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and embarked on several mega projects in a bid to raise funds for general elections, says prominent economist Prof Dr Jomo Kwame Sundaram (pix).

The Khazanah Research Institute (KRI) senior advisor claimed that BN’s poor performance in the 2008 general election, which saw the coalition lost its two-thirds majority in Parliament, was perceived to be due to a lack of political funding under the then premier Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.

Jomo, who was also a member of the Council of Eminent Persons (CEP), said it was this that saw the line of new BN leaders, led by Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, to look for alternatives to generate funding for elections, including the establishment of state investment arm 1MDB.

“Although Pak Lah (Abdullah) did well in the 2004 elections after taking over from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the momentum waned out by 2008. So the whole idea for the new BN leadership was how to get funds for the 13th General Election (GE13).

“And that is basically the story behind 1MDB. I think it is clear 1MDB was an attempt to bring about a certain degree of political financing,” he said in his keynote address at the “GE14 and the Year Since”, here, today.

According to Jomo, the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) was another project that was undertaken by the previous government to raise money for BN in facing GE14 in particular.

He pointed out that the rail project was rushed through Cabinet in November 2017, less than six month before GE14, before works for the first phase started in January 2018, with RM55 billion to be loaned from the Export-Import Bank of China (Exim Bank) and to be paid in the seventh year of ECRL’s operation.

“Under the deal, we won’t be paying for the first six years, and the 7% interest rate will accumulate, and this will be passed down to future generations. This is grossly irresponsible, but this was how the country was being run,” he said.

Jomo however pointed out that money politics, although rampant in the past 10 years during Najib’s tenure, had existed much earlier, even under Mahathir when he was the fourth prime minister.

He cited the example of the multi billion ringgit North-South Expressway contract that was awarded to UEM Group in the 1980s, which was at that time owned by Umno.

Jomo said over the years, money politics had become more about self gratification for certain political leaders than it was for their parties.

“Following the change in government, we have a real possibility to bring an end to certain types of money politics and cronyism. All these are very urgent matters and there needs to be some degree of cooperation across party lines,” he said.