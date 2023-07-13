1MDB ex-lawyer Jasmine Loo hires legal aid, to reveal on disappearance

PETALING JAYA: A former 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) lawyer, Jasmine Loo Ai Swan who was arrested on July 7 has engaged law firm AmerBON as her legal representative and will reveal the facts surrounding her years away from the country at the right time.

According to The Star Online, the legal firm said, “Our client has always treated Malaysia as her home and when appropriate she will reveal the facts and circumstances surrounding her years away from Malaysia.

“Our client’s priority is to cooperate with the relevant law enforcement agencies in their ongoing 1MDB investigations, and to facilitate and assist the Malaysian government in expediting its asset recovery efforts.

“She also looks forward to reuniting with her family as soon as possible.”

In a statement, the lawyers also said that Loo has absolute trust and confidence in the Malaysian judicial and legal system and will face all matters accordingly.

“She seeks privacy and space to do what is necessary at this time.

“Loo has engaged only AmerBon advocates as her authorised legal representative and any queries are to be directed to us,“ the firm added.

Meanwhile, there will be more arrests involving the 1MDB scandal after the arrest of its ex-lawyer Jamine Loo Ai Swan.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain the cope never stopped any investigation on Jho Low or anyone related to the controversial 1MDB case.