KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court has set July 12, 19 and 26 for hearing of the prosecution’s application regarding notification to third parties wishing to contest its forfeiture of alleged 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) funds seized from nine respondents.

The nine respondents are Maran member of parliament (MP) Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Abd Muttalib; Naza Quest Auto Sdn Bhd; Johor Baru Barisan Nasional (BN); Yayasan Rahah; Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP); Kedah Umno liaison; Pekan Umno; Datuk Ibrahim Awang Ismail and Habib Jewels Sdn Bhd.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Nik Haslinie Hashim told reporters when met that deputy registrar Mahyudin Mohmad Som fixed the hearing dates in chambers today.

“For the cases involving Kedah Umno liaison, Pekan Umno, SUPP, Habib Jewels, Yayasan Rahah, Ibrahim and Ismail, the court set July 12.

“July 19 was set for Johor Baru BN and July 26 for Naza Quest,“ she said, adding, the cases would be heard before justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

At the proceeding today, Naza Quest was represented by counsel Md Yunos Shariff; Yayasan Rahah and Ibrahim, by Amin Othman; Pekan Umno, by Amalin Mohd Zahid; and Habib Jewels, by Gooi Yong Shuh.

MACC chief Latheefa Koya recently told a press conference that forfeiture suits were brought against 41 respondents to recover about RM270 million of 1MDB funds allegedly channelled to the respondents through former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s bank account.

She said the action was taken under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001.

On June 25, the high court here gave two months, that is on or before Aug 25 for the prosecution to publish a notice to third parties pertaining to more than RM216 million seized from seven respondents including two individuals, Umno, and a number of companies with links to 1MDB.

The seven respondents are Umno; Paya Besar former MP (the late) Datuk Seri Abdul Manan Ismail; Wanita MCA; event management company Binsabi Sdn Bhd; investment company Perano Sdn Bhd; Sabah Umno liaison, and Kuala Pilah former MP Datuk Seri Hasan Malek. — Bernama