1MDB: Hearing of forfeiture case against Tun Hussein Onn Foundation on Nov 15

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today set Nov 15 for the hearing of the application of forfeiture of RM1.98 million seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) from the Tun Hussein Onn Foundation which is allegedly connected to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh set the date during a mention of the case which was attended by Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Farez Rahman from MACC and counsel Datuk Hariharan Tara Singh who represented the foundation.

Hariharan told the court that there were new developments in the case.

The application for the forfeiture against the foundation was made under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (Amla) 2001.

Earlier, MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said the commission had filed the application against 41 respondents to retrieve RM270 million connected to the 1MDB. — Bernama