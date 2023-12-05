1MDB: Investigation on Jho Low goes on - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation into fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low in the case related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) continues and will not stop until the man is successfully brought back to the country, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

He said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will work together and discuss further on efforts to bring Jho Low back to the country.

“Jho Low was charged under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (AMLA) in 2018 although he did not appear (in court).

“PDRM has indeed opened an investigation paper and if the subject (Jho Low) can be returned to Malaysia, of course we will pursue the charges,“ he told reporters after attending the Op Selamat Best Contingent and District Award in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri in Bukit Aman, here, today.

On May 5, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government is currently negotiating with the country concerned to speed up the process, but refused to confirm the whereabouts of the fugitive businessman.

According to Anwar, the process is also very complicated because it involves another country, intelligence services and the International Police (Interpol).

Commenting on the number of investigation papers and arrests made since the establishment of the 3R Investigation Task Force which focused on race, religion and royalty issues on March 22, Acryl Sani said PDRM had opened 19 investigation papers and arrested 12 individuals.

“Instructions for each case reported to the PDRM are that they have information relating to the occurrence of the offence and the investigation papers (3R) must be completed within seven days to be referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers for the purpose of charging or otherwise.

“Such actions will be taken continuously to ensure that harmony and public order in this multi-racial country is always maintained,“ he said.

The 3R Task Force which is led by the director of Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department, is managed by the Classified Crime Investigation Unit, Division D5 of the Criminal Investigation Department. - Bernama