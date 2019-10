PUTRAJAYA: Only 10% of those who were served compounds to recover money derived from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) have agreed to comply and return the money, said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Deputy chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki (pix) said another 40% decided to take the matter to court.

“The 45% decided to appeal against the compound, while there are 3 individuals that rejected the compound ... but we still serve the compound to them anyway,“ he said at a press conference at MACC headquarters today.

He was responding to media queries that ask for updates on the compounds served to recover money and assets related to 1MDB.

Meanwhile, MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said the final figure for the 1MDB embezzlement cannot be verified until its culprit, Jho Low is found.

She was responding to news that Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas has estimated that about US$10 billion (RM41.83 billion) has been stolen by Low.